Concord University and Princeton Rescue Squad signed a Memorandum of Understanding

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University has partnered with Princeton Rescue Squad and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Friday, Nov. 8. The MOU will allow certain training provided by Princeton Rescue Squad to be applied toward Regents Bachelor of Arts degree at Concord. The signing ceremony took place this morning in President Kendra Boggess’ office. Mr. Stacey Hicks CEO represented the Princeton Rescue Squad at the signing.

“We’ve been meeting with the Princeton Rescue Squad for a little bit to come up with an MOU, which is a Memorandum of Understanding so that students and people who want to be an EMT can get their certification and the credits will work over here at Concord to help them finish a degree,” said President Kendra Boggess.

For additional information on how credits from the Rescue Squad’s Paramedics Program may be applied towards an RBA degree at Concord University contact Teresa Frey at Teresafrey@concord.edu or 304-384-5226.