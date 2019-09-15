Concord Trounced in Home Opener

Athens, WV (WOAY) – The Concord Mountain Lions played their first game of 2019 on their home turf, but could not come out with their first win.

Concord was spoiled by Frostburg State – a team that was just elevated from Division III to Division II. Frostburg State picked up its first win as a Division II team on Saturday, defeating Concord 52-14.

Concord returns to action next Saturday as they travel to Glenville State.