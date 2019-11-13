Concord Sweeps Big Blues in Doubleheader

WOAY – Concord and Bluefield State renewed their Mercer County basketball rivalry on Tuesday, with the Mountain Lions taking both matchups at Ned Shott Gymnasium.

The women’s matchup saw Concord establish momentum in the first and third quarters, going on to win 81-70. Madison May led the Lady Lions with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Maggie Guynn and Riley Fitzwater also reached double figures. Holly Toler scored 11 points to lead the Lady Blues. 11 Southern West Virginia natives saw playing time in this game – four for Concord and seven for Bluefield State.

In the men’s game, Concord had a three-point lead at halftime before going on to win 81-70. Four Mountain Lion starters reached double figures, led by Malik Johnson’s 21 points. Zhahidi Robinson scored 19 points for the Big Blues, while Greg Purnell and Chris Knight had 10 points each.

Concord women are home Thursday against UVa-Wise, while the other three squads are all on the road this weekend. The Mountain Lions and Big Blues meet for another doubleheader in Athens February 3.