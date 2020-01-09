Concord Splits Doubleheader With Hilltoppers

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – A 19-2 run to close the first half played a major role as Concord women’s basketball defeated West Liberty 83-71 Wednesday night.

The Hilltoppers would trim the deficit multiple times in the second half, but the Lady Lions did not give up the lead, as Madison May led the way with 32 points and 13 rebounds. Riley Fitzwater also recorded a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Maggie Guynn chipped in with nine points.

In the men’s game, Concord and West Liberty would play even in the opening minutes, before the Hilltoppers went on a run midway through the first half en route to a 104-79 win. Trey Briscoe had a double-double for the Mountain Lions with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Malik Johnson chipped in with 16 points.

Both Mountain Lion teams head north Saturday for a Mountain East Conference doubleheader at Wheeling University.