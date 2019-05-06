Concord Softball Qualifies for NCAA Regionals

WOAY – For the second time in program history, Concord softball has earned a berth in the NCAA Division II regional tournament.

The Lady Lions are the fifth seed in the Atlantic Region and will face Shepherd Thursday at West Liberty in the first round. The Lady Lions and Lady Rams split two games in the regular season last month, with Concord winning an elimination game 2-0 Saturday in the MEC Tournament.

Concord is 1-2 all-time in NCAA play; they won their first-ever game in 2015 against West Chester but lost games the following day to Seton Hill and West Virginia Wesleyan.

The West Liberty sub-region winner (following the double elimination tournament) will play the winner of the West Virginia State sub-region winner in super regionals. Game time for the Lady Lions & Lady Rams is 2:30 PM.

Concord baseball, meanwhile, is preparing for an appearance in the Mountain East baseball tournament this week in Beckley after sweeping UVa-Wise to close the regular season. The Mountain Lions have qualified for all six editions of the baseball tournament, but have not won a game in the tournament since 2015. Concord plays Notre Dame College at 7:00 PM Thursday at Epling Stadium; the Mountain Lions and Falcons split two games in March.