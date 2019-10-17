Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Sports News Sports Concord Ready to Return to Athens
SportsSports News

Concord Ready to Return to Athens

Matt DigbyBy Oct 17, 2019, 00:39 am

12
0

Athens, WV (WOAY) – After back-to-back road games, Concord football returns to Callaghan Stadium Saturday to host Fairmont State.

It will be homecoming for the Mountain Lions, and head coach Paul Price says that gives the team added incentive to play more often than not. However, Concord will enter the weekend still searching for their first win of 2019, following last week’s loss at West Liberty.

Fairmont State has struggled as well in their seventh season under former Concord assistant Jason Woodman, having only beaten Wheeling this fall. The Falcons have struggled to hold onto leads in the third and/or fourth quarters, and Price notes that if this weekend’s matchup is close, that could work in Concord’s favor. Fairmont’s roster includes former players from Fayetteville (Dalton Dempsey), Bluefield (Juice Edwards & Arnold Martin), Princeton (Tyler Smith), and Nicholas County (Logan Cole).

Fairmont State leads the all-time series 39-33, with Concord’s last win coming in 2015.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X