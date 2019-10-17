Concord Ready to Return to Athens

Athens, WV (WOAY) – After back-to-back road games, Concord football returns to Callaghan Stadium Saturday to host Fairmont State.
It will be homecoming for the Mountain Lions, and head coach Paul Price says that gives the team added incentive to play more often than not. However, Concord will enter the weekend still searching for their first win of 2019, following last week’s loss at West Liberty.
Fairmont State has struggled as well in their seventh season under former Concord assistant Jason Woodman, having only beaten Wheeling this fall. The Falcons have struggled to hold onto leads in the third and/or fourth quarters, and Price notes that if this weekend’s matchup is close, that could work in Concord’s favor. Fairmont’s roster includes former players from Fayetteville (Dalton Dempsey), Bluefield (Juice Edwards & Arnold Martin), Princeton (Tyler Smith), and Nicholas County (Logan Cole).
Fairmont State leads the all-time series 39-33, with Concord’s last win coming in 2015.