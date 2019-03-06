Concord Ready for MEC Tournament

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head basketball coaches Todd May & Kenny Osborne as both teams prepare for the Mountain East Conference tournament this weekend in Wheeling.

The Mountain Lion men will face Charleston in the quarterfinals on Friday, having gone 19-9 (14-8 MEC) in the regular season and securing the fifth seed. Tommy Bolte was named to the All-Mountain East First Team for a second straight year, while Jafar Musa was selected to the Second Team.

The Lady Lions will play UVa-Wise in their quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, having won at the Lady Cavs this past weekend. Concord’s 22 wins this year are the most in a single regular season in school history, and PikeView grad Madison May was named a First Team selection. Riley Fitzwater and Andreanna Pool are both on the Second Team.

This is the first year the MEC Tournament has moved to Wheeling, after previously being held in Charleston.