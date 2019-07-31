Concord Picked Eighth in MEC Preseason Poll

WOAY (video of Paul Price courtesy WDTV) – Concord football was picked to finish eighth in the Mountain East Conference poll, as voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches.
The Mountain Lions received 37 points, and will look to improve on three straight 2-9 seasons. They open the year September 7 at defending champion Notre Dame College, which was the preseason pick to repeat as champions, earning 10 first-place votes. Fairmont State also received one first-place vote.
Hear from Concord head coach Paul Price, who discusses what he believes the Mountain Lions need to do in order to be successful. He also says the quality in play has grown over the years for the Mountain East, and sees that continuing.