Advertisement
Concord Picked 11th in Mountain East

Matt DigbyBy Aug 02, 2018, 23:12 pm

WOAY – The Mountain East conference released its preseason football poll Thursday, with Concord picked to finish 11th in the league.

The Mountain Lions are about to begin their third season under head coach Paul Price, looking to improve on 2-9 records in both 2016 & 2017. They benefit from the return of several key contributors. including linebacker Zach Malone, defensive back Chaudlier Shepard, and offensive lineman Derek Dressler. Malone and Dressler were both All-MEC Second Team selections in 2017.

Shepherd was the preseason pick to win the conference title for a fourth straight year; this will be the Rams’ last season in the Mountain East before leaving for the PSAC. Fairmont State, Notre Dame, and Charleston also received first-place votes.

Concord opens the 2018 season September 1 at West Virginia Wesleyan. Their first home game is the following Thursday (September 6) against Charleston.

