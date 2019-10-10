Concord Men’s Golf Wins MEC Title

Daniels, WV (WOAY) – For the first time since 2014, Concord men’s golf is a Mountain East Conference champion, taking the title Wednesday at the Resort at Glade Springs.

The Mountain Lions led after both the first and second rounds, navigating various weather conditions on the resort’s Cobb Course. Noah Clark would lead Concord with a 54-hole total of 221; he finished second in the individual standings behind Glenville State’s Kyle Chung.

Also contributing for Concord was Brett Laxton, who finished tied for third, and Carson Proffitt, who tied for fifth; both are Southern West Virginia natives. Bauer Galloway and Michael Growe also posted final rounds in the 70s.

With the MEC title, the Mountain Lion men qualify for the NCAA Division II Atlantic/East Regional next spring.

Concord women’s golf would finish fifth in the team standings of the women’s championship, led by Sarah Cole and Katelyn Sanders. Charleston would win the team title, led by medalist Elizabeth Karsten.