Concord Men’s and Women’s Preseason MEC Poll Released

By Oct 12, 2018, 16:52 pm

The Concord Men’s and Women’s Preseason MEC Polls were released Friday. The Concord Men’s basketball team were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain East Conference in the preseason coaches’ poll. The women’s team were picked to finish seventh in their respective poll.

Concord men bring back leading scorer in all of Division II from the 2017-18 season in senior guard Tommy Bolte. Bolte averaged 31.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while also shooting 49.9 percent from the field, 82.5 percent from the foul line and 39.1 percent from three-point range.

The women team is coming off its best season since the 2011-2012 season as it won 13 games in 2017-18 and made an appearance in the MEC Tournament quarterfinal round.

Men standings: West Liberty(116), Fairmont State(114), Charleston(102), Notre Dame(84), Concord(75), West Virginia State(72), Shepard(62), Glenville State(47), Wheeling Jesuit(43), West Virginia Wesleyan(30), Uva. Wise(26), Urbana(21).

Women Standings: Glenville State(110), Notre Dame(109), Fairmont State(98), West Liberty(92), West Virginia State(79), Charleston(72), Concord(62), Urbana(48), Wheeling Jesuit(43), Shepard(40), West Virginia Wesleyan(20), UVa. Wise(19).

X