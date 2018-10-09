Search
Concord Men Lead After Day 1 of MEC Tournament

Matt DigbyBy Oct 08, 2018, 23:12 pm

WOAY – The 2018 Mountain East Conference golf championships began Monday at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels.

After one round, Concord leads the men’s team standings with a score of 302, four strokes ahead of Charleston. Jared Porter led the Mountain Lions with an opening-round 73, while Noah Clark posted 75, and Brett Laxton & Alex Hamrick each shot 77. UC’s Eoin Cunniffe is the individual leader after a first-round 71.

Concord’s women’s team is sixth in the standings with a score of 382. The Lady Lions were led by Melinda Goda’s opening-round 85; she is tied for fourth in the individual standings. Notre Dame College leads the team standings with a score of 330, led by 72 from individual leader Macie Hysell.

The MEC Championship continues Tuesday & Wednesday in Daniels.

