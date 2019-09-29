Concord Loses 4th Quarter Lead and Game to West Virginia State

Athens, WV (WOAY) – The Concord Mountain Lions were unable to pick up their first win of 2019 on Saturday, losing to West Virginia State 33-23.

The 0-4 Mountain Lions showed some fight and even held a four-point lead in the 4th Quarter, but the Yellow Jackets air raid came to life when it needed to. Austin Hensley threw 2 touchdowns on the day, both coming in the 4th Quarter.

Saturday’s game was a marathon. Despite starting at noon, it didn’t end until 5:36 p.m. due to two separate lightning delays. The first delay occurred in the 1st Quarter and lasted 52 minutes, while the second delay was during Halftime and lasted 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Concord travels to Hillsdale, Mich. next Saturday in search for its first win.