Concord Looking for Consistent Play

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head football coach Paul Price ahead of the Mountain Lions’ game at Glenville State on Saturday.
The Mountain Lions will go for their first win of 2019 this weekend, facing a Pioneers team that has won the last four matchups in this series. Last year in Athens, Glenville State jumped out to a large lead, though Concord would put together a second-half rally before falling 41-35.
That game was similar to this past Saturday against Frostburg State, where the Bobcats took control of a close game at halftime to win comfortably on the road. Price says one of the keys for Concord this weekend will be putting together a full game of consistent football.