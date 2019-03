Check out the highlights from Concords two doubleheaders!

Concord Baseball:

Game 1: Concord 13, Urbana 3 (Highlights Above)

Game 2: Concord 2, Urbana 1

Concord Softball:

Game 1: Concord 0, WV Wesleyan 7 (Highlights Above)

Game 2: Concord 2, WV Wesleyan 1