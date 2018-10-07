Concord Homecoming: Concord vs. Glenville State

Check out the Highlights from Concord’s loss to Glenville State.

Concord hosting Glenville State, we pick up with Pioneers leading 27-15 at halftime

Third quarter, and the visitors cash in on a red zone interception with a Mario Pender touchdown run, Glenville leads 34-15 with 8:13 to go in the third. Four minutes later, their next drive, Jaylen McNair fakes the throw left, finds J’quan Anderson open to the right, he dives for the touchdown, Glenville state increases the lead to 41-15. later in the quarter, third and long for concord, Adam Fulton looking to his left, and connects with Jamal Fisher for the conversion, this drive continues into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, from the 1-yard line, Isaiah Bowman going to the left and scoring his first career rushing touchdown, its a 19-point game, 41-22

Two concord drives later, Bowman taking the handoff and going left, picks up several blocks down the near side and scores his second touchdown of the day, from 31 yards this time, Mountain Lions trim the deficit to 41-28

Next Pioneers’ drive, McNair’s throw to the right, tipped and it’s intercepted by Alec Henderson, returned 32 yards for the pick-six, it’s a one-score game 41-35.

Concord would gets the ball back with 6 minutes left, but on 4th and 1, the snap goes over Josh Maxwell’s head, a turnover on downs. Glenville state runs out the clock and wins on the road 41-35.