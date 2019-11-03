Concord holds on for it’s first win of the season

BREAKING NEWS
Kyle LevasseurBy Nov 03, 2019, 00:32 am

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – 2019 has been a struggle for Concord football, as the Mountain Lions entered Saturday with an 0-8 record. Yet, last-second dramatics against West Virginia Wesleyan resulted in a 28 to 24 win for Concord.

Concord took the 28 to 24 lead with just over one minute left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kyle Akin found Caeleb Bass in the endzone.

The Mountain Lions’ defense then bent but did not break. West Virginia Wesleyan drove from it’s own 25 yard line to the Concord 13 yard line. With just 1.6 seconds left on the game clock, Wesleyan took a shot for the endzone but it was batted away by multiple Concord defenders.

Check out the highlights from Saturday’s game above.

Kyle Levasseur

