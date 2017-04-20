Concord Football Prepares for Spring Game

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Only three days remain until Concord football’s annual spring game, as the Mountain Lions their second set of spring practices under Paul Price.
Concord will be eager to improve on their 2-9 record from 2016, but they’ll taking the field in 2017 with new faces both on the roster and the coaching staff.
The most notable changes come on offense, where several quarterbacks are competing to be named the starter after Brian Novak’s graduation, while Don Mahoney and Josh Zettergren have both joined as assistants.
Price believes both the newcomers and veterans of the program have come together this spring to put together a successful spring of practices.