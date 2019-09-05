Concord Football Eager to Begin 2019 Season

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord football head coach Paul Price ahead of the Mountain Lions’ season opener Saturday at Notre Dame College.
Price acknowledges they will have a tough test against the defending MEC champions, who were preseason favorites to win the title again, but he believes playing them in the season opener gives Concord a chance to perhaps catch the Falcons off guard. He says the Mountain Lions are as good or better at various positions than they were in 2018.
Southern West Virginia is represented on the depth chart; Bluefield alum Mason Walker is listed as the starting right tackle, while Grant Mohler (James Monroe) is likely to see playing time at linebacker. Concord is looking to improve on three straight 2-9 seasons. Their home opener is September 14 against Frostburg State.