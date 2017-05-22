Concord Football Announces 2017 Schedule

WOAY – There are still three months to go before college football season, but schools are continuing to finalize their schedules, with Concord’s slate announced on Monday.
The Mountain Lions will open their second season under Paul Price with three straight Thursday night games, starting August 31 when they welcome West Virginia Wesleyan to Athens. They will visit Charleston the following week, before returning home to face UVa-Wise. Concord will have a non-conference game for a second straight year, when they host UNC Pembroke on October 21.
The full 2017 schedule is listed below. Concord is coming off a 2-9 campaign in 2016.
Concord 2017 Football Schedule
August 31 – West Virginia Wesleyan (7 PM); September 7 – At Charleston (Time TBD); September 14 – UVa-Wise (7 PM); September 23 – At Notre Dame College (Noon); September 30 – Shepherd (Noon); October 7 – At Glenville State (Noon); October 14 – West Virginia State (1 PM); October 21 – UNC Pembroke (Noon); October 28 – At West Liberty (Noon); November 4 – Fairmont State (Noon); November 11 – At Urbana (1 PM)