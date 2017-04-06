Concord Football Adds Two Offensive Assistants

WOAY – Concord football will have two new faces on the coaching staff in 2017, as Don Mahoney and Josh Zettergren will join Paul Price’s staff as offensive assistants.
Mahoney, who will coach the offensive line, began his coaching career in the mid-1990s at Central Michigan before moving to Tulane. He returned to the Chippewas in 2007 to coach the offensive line under Butch Jones, before following Jones to Cincinnati and Tennessee. He is the uncle of current Mountain Lions tight ends coach Pat Mahoney.
Zettergren, who will be Concord’s quarterbacks coach, also arrives from the Volunteer State, having spent time at UT-Martin. The Skyhawks turned an 0-2 start in 2016 into a final record of 7-5. Previous coaching stops also include Trinity Christian Academy and St. George’s High School. Zettergren lettered at Ole Miss as a wide receiver.
Concord’s 2017 spring game is April 22nd.