Concord Falls Short in Overtime Thriller

Kyle Levasseur Sep 22, 2019, 00:28 am

Glenville, WV (Video Courtesy WDTV) – C0ncord hit the road looking for its first win of the season. Glenville State welcomed its in-state opponent on Saturday.

Regulation wasn’t enough time to decide a victor, so the Mountain Lions and Pioneers headed to Overtime.

Glenville State started Overtime on offense and did not waste any time. Quarterback Tim Heltzel connected with Austin Ratliff on the first play to give the Pioneers a 27 to 20 lead.

That score would hold strong, as Glenville State’s defense was excellent when it needed to be. The Pioneers forced an incomplete pass on first down, sacked Concord quarterback Matt Shearer on second down and topped it off with Devonte Hood intercepting a ball on 3rd and 14.

Concord drops to 0-3 this season and will look to add to its win column at home on Saturday against West Virginia State.

Kyle Levasseur

