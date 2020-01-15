Concord esports makes it three in a row for national tourney wins

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord Esports has won their third straight national tournament in the College Call of Duty League (CCL) with a Jan. 12 victory in the 2020 Kickoff tournament.

The Concord Maroon roster (Call of Duty) captured its first championship in the Goodbye Black Ops 4 tournament and second championship during the Modern Warfare Kickoff tournament. Both tournaments were held in the fall of 2019.

The winning Maroon roster consists of captain Jamie Nickell (WV), Andrew Thompson (VA), Zachary Roney (VA), Niko Thibeault (CT) and Chase Daffron (TN).

“Our overall record was 15-1, only dropping one map throughout the 2020 Kickoff tournament. That advances our map record in CCL tournaments to 45-4 with an undefeated series record of 15-0,” stated Jacob Neerland, CU Head Esports Coach. “We defeated Arkansas, Grand Valley State, Illini, Rutgers and Louisiana at Lafayette.”

“Concord Gray played as well, losing to Rochester Institute of Technology. The casters had high praises for CU Gray despite the first round loss, indicating a second powerhouse at Concord with enough practice,” Neerland said.

Concord University holds the distinction of being the first public college or university in West Virginia to offer varsity esports to its students. Call of Duty is one of three teams Concord has registered with the National Association of Collegiate Esports. League of Legends and Overwatch are also part of CU’s esports competitive lineup.

For additional information on Concord University’s esports program, contact Jacob Neerland at jneerland@concord.edu or 304-384-5320 or visit http://concord.edu/esports