Concord Embracing Challenge of Non-Conference Opponent

Matt DigbyBy Oct 03, 2019, 00:22 am

Athens, WV (WOAY) – For the fourth straight year, the Concord football schedule includes a non-conference opponent. But for the first time ever, the Mountain Lions will face Hillsdale College in Michigan.

The Chargers, a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, enter this weekend 2-2 after winning their last two games, while Concord is searching for its first win of the season.

Head coach Paul Price believes the out-of-conference matchup will benefit the team, specifically when the alternative is a bye week; he believes that with the season several weeks old, players want to continue playing games instead of holding more practices.

Price also notes the similarities between the Mountain East and the G-MAC, saying previous meetings between schools from the leagues have traditionally been close contests.

This is the start of back-to-back road games for the Mountain Lions; they visit West Liberty on October 12.

