Concord Embarking on Three-Game Road Trip

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Following home wins Saturday over Davis & Elkins, both Concord basketball squads are headed back on the road for the next three games, starting Wednesday at Charleston.

With the Mountain Lions already having faced the Golden Eagles earlier in the regular season, it brings about the annual practice of preparing to face a conference rival for the second time in a year, with each team knowing the opponent’s tendencies.

The Lady Lions are going for a third straight win after a victory last week at West Virginia Wesleyan, while the Mountain Lion men are coming off their first win of the calendar year against the Senators. Concord’s road trip continues next Sunday at Glenville State, and January 29 at Notre Dame College.