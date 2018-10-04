Concord Depending on Full-Game Success

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord football head coach Paul Price as the Mountain Lions prepare for Saturday’s home matchup with Glenville State.
Although Concord has lost four straight, the Mountain Lions have kept the scorelines close in the first half of most of those contests, before the opponents gained momentum in the second half to win.
Concord has scored an average of 23.6 points per game in the first half of the season, while the Pioneers only have an average of 18.4 points per game. Kickoff Saturday is 1 PM at Callaghan Stadium.