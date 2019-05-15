Concord Confirms 2019 Football Schedule

WOAY – Concord football will play 11 games for its 2019 season, as they look to improve on three straight 2-9 seasons.
The Mountain Lions open the campaign September 7 at Notre Dame College, before their home opener the following week against Frostburg State. The Bobcats will be playing their first season in the Mountain East Conference, with their transition from Division III to Division II.
Additional games for Concord include a non-conference trip to Hillsdale in early October, and a Thursday night matchup at Charleston on November 7. The full schedule is below, with home games in bold.
September 7 @ Notre Dame (Noon); September 14 vs. Frostburg State (Noon); September 21 @ Glenville State (Noon); September 28 vs. West Virginia State (Noon); October 5 @ Hillsdale (1 PM); October 12 @ West Liberty (1 PM); October 19 vs. Fairmont State (Noon); October 26 @ Urbana (1 PM); November 2 vs. West Virginia Wesleyan (1 PM); November 7 @ Charleston (7 PM); November 16 vs. Wheeling Jesuit (Noon)