Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Concord Collects Midweek Win Over Ohio Valley
SportsSports News

Concord Collects Midweek Win Over Ohio Valley

Matt DigbyBy Apr 25, 2018, 23:23 pm

10
0

WOAY – Concord baseball continued its recent stretch of success Wednesday with a 6-2 non-conference win over Ohio Valley in Athens. The Mountain Lions have now won five of their last seven contests.

Kevin Garrett’s team scored all six of their runs in the third inning, with Jakob Divers directing a three-run home run to right field to open scoring; it was Divers’ first collegiate home run. Paul Williams followed that with a two-run single, later scoring in the inning.

Seven Concord pitchers combined to allow only four hits to Ohio Valley, with Logan Morrison collecting the win.

The Mountain Lions stay at Anderson Field this weekend for a four-game series with Charleston. The Golden Eagles lead the Mountain East South Division by four games over Concord.

Comments

comments

Previous PostSandy, Smith Make College Decisions
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives