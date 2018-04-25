Concord Collects Midweek Win Over Ohio Valley

WOAY – Concord baseball continued its recent stretch of success Wednesday with a 6-2 non-conference win over Ohio Valley in Athens. The Mountain Lions have now won five of their last seven contests.

Kevin Garrett’s team scored all six of their runs in the third inning, with Jakob Divers directing a three-run home run to right field to open scoring; it was Divers’ first collegiate home run. Paul Williams followed that with a two-run single, later scoring in the inning.

Seven Concord pitchers combined to allow only four hits to Ohio Valley, with Logan Morrison collecting the win.

The Mountain Lions stay at Anderson Field this weekend for a four-game series with Charleston. The Golden Eagles lead the Mountain East South Division by four games over Concord.

