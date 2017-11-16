Concord, Bluefield State Split Hoops Doubleheader

Athens, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County rivalry was renewed Wednesday night in Athens, as Bluefield State visited Concord in the Mountain Lions’ first basketball home games of the season.

The opening minutes of the men’s game set the tone for a back-and-forth contest, with Bluefield State coming from behind to win 87-83. The Big Blues (2-0) were led by 26 points from Shawn Duhon and 23 from Korey Williams. Concord’s (2-1) Tommy Bolte – who was named Mountain East Player of the Week Monday – led all scorers with 29 points.

In the women’s game, the Lady Lions (2-1) established early momentum to win 108-70, the first time they’ve scored at least 100 since December 2014. Danielle Catron led the hosts with 23 points, while Madison May contributed 21 off the bench. Lyric Hampton led the Lady Blues (0-3) with 14 points, with Lauryn Hatfield scored 12.

Concord opens Mountain East play this weekend at Notre Dame College Saturday and at Urbana Monday. The Lady Blues will be at the Bevo Francis Tournament this weekend in Rio Grande, Ohio, while the Big Blues have an exhibition at Georgia Southern Thursday, followed by a home game with Bluefield College Tuesday.

