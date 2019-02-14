Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Concord Begins Road Trip Thursday

Matt DigbyBy Feb 14, 2019, 00:30 am

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord basketball head coaches Kenny Osborne and Todd May ahead of the Mountain Lions’ games at Shepherd Thursday, and Fairmont State on Saturday.

Both teams will be looking to rebound following home losses last Saturday to West Liberty, but they each remain in control of their own destiny for a bye to the Mountain East Tournament quarterfinals.

The Mountain Lion teams will be on the road for five of their last six games to close the regular season, with the final home doubleheader coming February 27 against West Virginia State. The Mountain Lion men are currently tied for fifth with the Yellow Jackets in the league standings, while the Lady Lions are tied with West Liberty for third.

