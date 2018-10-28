Check out the highlights from Concord’s 46-33 win over West Liberty, and listen to what Coach Paul Price had to say after the game.
Concord Beats West Liberty for Second Win of the Season
By Nolan KnightOct 28, 2018, 00:22 am6
Check out the highlights from Concord’s 46-33 win over West Liberty, and listen to what Coach Paul Price had to say after the game.
30oct2:00 PM4:00 PMGlobal Poet workshop planned at New River CTC’s campus in Lewisburg
[LEWISBURG, W.Va.] New River Community and Technical College is hosting a poetry workshop at the college's campus in Lewisburg with local author Belinda Anderson on October 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.
[LEWISBURG, W.Va.] New River Community and Technical College is hosting a poetry workshop at the college’s campus in Lewisburg with local author Belinda Anderson on October 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.
(Tuesday) 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New River CTC Lewisburg
653 Church St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show
The Country Craft Guild's 38th Annual Art and Craft Show. November 3, 2018, from 9-3 at the Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, WV. High quality, locally made art and
The Country Craft Guild’s 38th Annual Art and Craft Show.
November 3, 2018, from 9-3 at the Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, WV.
High quality, locally made art and crafts. Free admission, free refreshments, and free door prizes.
For more information, please email countrycraftguild@yahoo.com or find us on Facebook.
(Saturday) 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Chuck Mathena Center
2 Stafford Commons
03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE
FOR QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT: OMAR J. ABOULHOSN 304-320-4346 OR JUDGEOMAR@GMAIL.COM ANNUAL COMMUNITY VETERANS BREAKFAST AND STAND DOWN EVENT SLATED The annual Community Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down Event is slated for November 3, 2018
FOR QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:
OMAR J. ABOULHOSN 304-320-4346 OR JUDGEOMAR@GMAIL.COM
ANNUAL COMMUNITY VETERANS BREAKFAST
AND STAND DOWN EVENT SLATED
The annual Community Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down Event is slated for November 3, 2018 beginning at 9:00 am at the Princeton Church of God, 250 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV.
The FREE breakfast is open to ALL veterans and their families who attend. This is not limited to just Mercer County veterans but is open to all veterans regardless of where they reside. Invitations were mailed out to as many veteran organizations in neighboring counties in West Virginia and Virginia.
This year’s event will include a special guest speaker, (ret) General Sherman Williford, United States Army.
The Stand Down event is held in conjunction with the Veterans Administration. Stand Downs typically provide supplies and services to Veterans, particularly homeless Veterans, such as food, shelter, clothing, health screenings and VA Social Security benefits counseling. Veterans can also receive referrals to other assistance such as health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment and mental health counseling. They are collaborative events, coordinated between local VA Medical Centers, other government agencies and community-based homeless service providers.
The Disabled Veterans National Foundation will also participate in the Stand Down event and will be supplying personal care kits to distribute to veterans.
The Stand Down event is open to all veterans who attend. The veterans will receive a ticket to go through the Stand Down event.
Exhibitors from the VA and other organizations will be present to provide guidance and advice to veterans. Instant, confidential hepatitis and HIV testing will be available free of charge to veterans. The VA will be present to provide free flu shots to veterans while the Mercer County Health Department will be present to provide flu shots to veterans’ family members with insurance.
Sponsors of the event include: Princeton Health Care Center who provides much of the food, Douglas Equipment, Grants Supermarket, Bojangles, Princeton Rescue Squad, City of Bluefield, Bluefield and Princeton Rotary Clubs, Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, and the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce.
This is a FREE event that is open to all veterans and their families. No advance tickets are needed.
Committee Members:
Omar J. Aboulhosn
Randy Maxwell
Marie Blackwell
Stefanie Compton
Roger Topping
JB Hurt
Chris Nichols
Tammie Toler
Kevin Weiss
Curtis French
(Saturday) 9:00 PM
Princeton Church of God
250 Oakvale Road
08nov7:30 PM9:00 PMVocal Trash to Bring Music and a Message to Blue Mountain Performing Arts Series
It’s entertainment with a conscience. It’s the compelling and inspiring dancing and singing musical group Vocal Trash whose urban-themed Broadway style production reconnects audiences with the planet. The five-member,
It’s entertainment with a conscience. It’s the compelling and inspiring dancing and singing musical group Vocal Trash whose urban-themed Broadway style production reconnects audiences with the planet. The five-member, green-minded troupe rescues items from landfills to create a meaningful musical experience unlike any other.
Part of the Blue Mountain Performing Arts (BMPA) 2018-2019 Concert Series, the Vocal Trash concert is open and free to BMPA season ticket holders. Individual tickets for non-BMPA members are $15 for adults and free for students.
For more information, visit bluemountainperformingarts.com, call 304-324-3234, or e-mail manderson@summitfgi.com.
(Thursday) 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Bluefield High School
535 W Cumberland Rd, Bluefield, WV 24701
09nov7:00 PMOak Hill High School Theatre students are putting on a production of "Steel Magnolias"
Oak Hill High School Theatre students are putting on a production of "Steel Magnolias" on November 9th, Friday, at 7 PM and Saturday, November 10th at 2 PM. All performances
Oak Hill High School Theatre students are putting on a production of “Steel Magnolias” on November 9th, Friday, at 7 PM and Saturday, November 10th at 2 PM. All performances are in the Oak Hill High School Auditorium.
Ticket prices: Adults-$5.00; Children under 12-$3.00.
(Friday) 7:00 PM
Oak Hill High School
350 W Oyler Ave, Oak Hill, WV 25901