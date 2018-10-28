Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Concord Beats West Liberty for Second Win of the Season

Nolan KnightBy Oct 28, 2018, 00:22 am

Check out the highlights from Concord’s 46-33 win over West Liberty, and listen to what Coach Paul Price had to say after the game.

