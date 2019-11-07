Concord Basketball Ready for Season Openers

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord basketball head coaches Todd May and Kenny Osborne as both squads begin the 2019-20 season this weekend.

The Mountain Lion men will head to Indiana, Pennsylvania for matchups with Pitt-Johnstown and Indiana Univ. of Pennsylvania, two teams near the top of the PSAC preseason poll. May embraces the challenge of playing top competition from different conferences, and says there will be a lot of new roles for the players. Concord’s men play their first six games of the year away from Athens before hosting Charleston on November 23.

The Lady Lions, coming off a program-record 23 wins last season, will be in Fairmont this weekend for games against Seton Hill and Lock Haven. Their roster consists of several veterans, including PikeView alumna Madison and Gilmer County’s Riley Fitzwater. Osborne says the biggest challenge in the opening weeks will be their ability to play consistent basketball. Their first home game comes November 14 against UVa-Wise.