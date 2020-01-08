Concord Basketball Back Home to Open New Year

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord’s head basketball coaches, Todd May and Kenny Osborne, as the Mountain Lions continue their season Wednesday with a home doubleheader against West Liberty.

It will be the first game in nearly a month for the Mountain Lion, as they look to return to .500 in Mountain East play; they lost three straight to close December, including a trip to Division I Akron. May says the players took multiple positives from the matchup with the Zips, and will be encouraged by the fact that they’ve played the Hilltoppers close in recent years, regardless of the teams’ records.

The Lady Lions traveled to Division I UNC Greensboro last Saturday, and Osborne says that plays a role in the team being able to put the multi-week break behind them and focus on the remaining games. Concord did win back-to-back MEC games in mid-December over Fairmont State and Frostburg State, moving to 5-1 in the league.

Both teams will be on the road Saturday at Wheeling.