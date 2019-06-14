Concord Basketball Announces 2019 Signing Class

WOAY – Concord men’s basketball will have eight total newcomers join for the 2019-2020 season. Ethan Heller signed with the Mountain Lions in November, but seven players have committed in recent months.

Of those seven, two come from Southern West Virginia in Cade Fix (Princeton) and McKinley Mann (James Monroe). Both have been key contributors during their time with the Tigers and Mavericks, respectively, surpassing 1,000 career points. Mann is a two-time selection to the Class AA All-State Second Team, while Fix earned Class AAA Honorable Mention as both a junior and senior. Mann’s uncle, Kelly, is a Concord Hall of Famer, having starred for the Mountain Lions in the mid-1990s.

Also in the 2019 signing class is Cooper Donaldson, Liam Evans, Kam Harris, Alphonso Hawkins III, and Cole Meadows.