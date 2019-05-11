Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Concord Baseball’s Season Ends in MEC Tournament

Matt Digby May 11, 2019

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Concord baseball saw its 2019 season end Friday with a 5-3 loss to Shepherd in the Mountain East Tournament in Beckley.

The Mountain Lions did take a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, but the Rams responded in the later innings to stay unbeaten in tournament play. This is the 10th straight loss for Concord in the MEC Tournament, dating back to 2015.

Jordan Clark, Nathan Neff, and Ryan Fralin all brought in runs for Concord, while Evan Webb batted 4-for-4 with a run scored.

Concord softball also lost on Friday 6-2 to West Liberty, ending their 2019 season in the Atlantic Regional.

Matt Digby

