Concord Baseball wins four-game series with Glenville State 3-1

Paloma VillicanaBy Apr 22, 2018, 19:45 pm

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord hosted a doubleheader today with Glenville State for the final two games of their four-game series. The Mountain Lions lost the first game of the day 8-5 but later bounced back to win their second game 11-3. Concord wins the four-game series with Glenville State 3-1 as the Mountain Lions improve to 20-17 overall this season. Concord will host Ohio Valley next on Wednesday, April 25th at 2:00 p.m

