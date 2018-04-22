Concord Baseball wins four-game series with Glenville State 3-1

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord hosted a doubleheader today with Glenville State for the final two games of their four-game series. The Mountain Lions lost the first game of the day 8-5 but later bounced back to win their second game 11-3. Concord wins the four-game series with Glenville State 3-1 as the Mountain Lions improve to 20-17 overall this season. Concord will host Ohio Valley next on Wednesday, April 25th at 2:00 p.m

