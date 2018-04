Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord is hosting Glenville State this weekend with a four-game series. The Mountain Lions won their doubleheader today 8-2 and 6-5. Concord improves to 19-16 overall in their season and 13-9 in MEC play. The Mountain Lions will face Glenville State tomorrow for another doubleheader. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m

