Concord Baseball Sweeps Senior Day Doubleheader

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord baseball closed the home portion of the 2019 season with a doubleheader sweep of UVa-Wise, winning the two games 8-0 & 6-1.

On Senior Day for the Mountain Lions, seniors Jordan Clark and Evan Webb led the way on offense; Clark batted 2-2 with three RBI in the first game, while Webb brought in two runs in each of the contests.

Will Guay and Troy Beckner were the winning pitchers, with Guay recording 11 strikeouts in the first game.

Concord began the day fourth in the MEC South, outside of a spot in the Mountain East Tournament, but due to Friday’s wins and Charleston’s sweep of West Virginia State, now control their destiny for a tournament berth. They have a doubleheader scheduled Sunday at UVa-Wise.

Concord softball began their MEC Tournament run Friday with a 4-1 loss to Fairmont State in Salem, Virginia. Jenna Witt, the MEC Player of the Year, batted 1-3 with a run batted in. The Lady Lions play UVa-Wise in an elimination game Saturday morning at 10:30.