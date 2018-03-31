Concord Baseball Hosts Fairmont State

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord baseball hosted a doubleheader on Saturday with Fairmont State. The Mountain Lions won their first game 18-2 scoring 12 runs in the third inning. Fairmont State later took the second game of the day winning 4-2. Concord will travel to West Virginia State on Saturday April 7th for a four game series with the Yellow Jackets.

The Lady Mountain Lions hosted West Virginia State on Saturday winning their first game 5-2 and losing the second game 5-1. Concord will travel to UVA Wise on Wednesday to play in another doubleheader. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m

