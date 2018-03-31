Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Concord Baseball Hosts Fairmont State
SportsSports News

Concord Baseball Hosts Fairmont State

Paloma VillicanaBy Mar 31, 2018, 19:04 pm

9
0

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord baseball hosted a doubleheader on Saturday with Fairmont State. The Mountain Lions won their first game 18-2 scoring 12 runs in the third inning. Fairmont State later took the second game of the day winning 4-2. Concord will travel to West Virginia State on Saturday April 7th for a four game series with the Yellow Jackets.

The Lady Mountain Lions hosted West Virginia State on Saturday winning their first game 5-2 and losing the second game 5-1. Concord will travel to UVA Wise on Wednesday to play in another doubleheader. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m

 

 

Comments

comments

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: