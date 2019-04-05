Concord Athletes Learn About Gambling Addiction

Athens, WV (WOAY) – With the recent legalization of sports betting in West Virginia, that also brings concerns with the potential for some to develop a gambling addiction.

Concord student-athletes had the opportunity Thursday night to hear from Lesa Densmore, who played field hockey at the University of Maine before fighting a gambling addiction for many years. She has been speaking for 10 years to students about the dangers of becoming a gambling addict.

Densmore says student-athletes are particularly vulnerable at developing an addiction due to the competitiveness of gambling, and both coaches and athletes say it’s key to be learning this information as early and as often as possible.

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, one in 50 West Virginians is currently dealing with a gambling addiction. The Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia helped organize Thursday’s event.

Hear from Densmore, Concord football head coach Paul Price, and sophomore Dwain Porterfield, who competes in both football and track & field for the Mountain Lions.