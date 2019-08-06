Concord announces a new way to save students money

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University is teaming up with the West Virginia Department of Education to offer high school students free college credit towards their education degree.

There will be a signing ceremony on Thursday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m. in the President’s Office (Administration 200).

Beginning in the fall, admitted Concord students who completed the Careers in Education program at their technical education center will receive credit for two required education courses. That’s six required college hours for free. In addition, when they apply to the Teacher Education program, they will no longer have to submit a portfolio or do the 75 volunteer hours required.

Dr. Andrea Campbell, CU Department of Education Chair, says, “These individuals have already demonstrated a heart for kids and an interest in a career as an educator prior to graduating high school.”

This is the latest effort by the university to make college more affordable for its students. The agreement is valid for any Career in Education completer within three years of their completion date.

Dr. Campbell adds, “This agreement merges two great programs that will ultimately lead to more outstanding educators in the classroom serving students of West Virginia and beyond.”

High school graduates who are interested in learning more about Concord’s Teacher Education program should contact Dr. Andrea Campbell at 304-384-5362 or acampbell@concord.edu.