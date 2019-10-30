Complex storm system to impact West Virginia on Halloween

(WOAY) – A strong storm system will bring a variety of weather conditions to our area on Halloween Thursday.

A strong cold front will move in on Thursday afternoon bringing with it rain, storms (potentially severe), wind, snow, and cold! Ahead of the cold front temperatures will be mild in the upper 60’s and low 70’s for Thursday afternoon. Waves of rain will continue to overspread our area Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. There will be breaks in the activity, especially early Thursday.

There is a threat for severe weather. Right now, the storm prediction center has most of our area under a slight risk, while eastern Greenbrier and Eastern Monroe are at an enhanced risk. Any storms that develop have the potential to bring damaging winds. Localized flooding is also possible. The threat is very low, but not zero for a possible quick spin-up tornado.

Temperatures will crash into the low 30’s and upper 20’s for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Behind the cold front, cold air will funnel in and transition any lingering rain showers to snow showers. Amounts will be very light, but don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries flying Thursday night into Friday morning. The best place to see any snow flurries or snow showers will be in the highest elevations.

Stay tuned to more updates online, on your phone, or by downloading the WOAY StormWatch weather app!