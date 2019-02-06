Complex education bill read in West Virginia House committee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A version of a comprehensive education bill being considered by a House of Delegates committee would remove some components that were opposed by teachers’ unions.

The bill was read in the House education committee Wednesday and no action was taken. The state Senate passed its version Monday.

The House version would remove a provision to require teachers to sign off annually on union dues and a clause that would invalidate the entire bill if any part is struck down.

The House bill also would cap the number of statewide charter schools at six.

The Senate version would withhold teacher pay in the event of a strike. The House version would allow those wages to be repaid after those school days are made up.

Some opponents say the bill is retaliation for last year’s nine-day teachers’ strike.