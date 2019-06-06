Company Announces Expansion To Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – SLS Land & Energy Development, a surveying and engineering firm with offices in Charleston and Glenville, W.Va., has acquired ESI Services Inc., an engineering and surveying consulting firm in Beckley, W.Va.

“It’s a perfect fit, because ESI offers similar services, and its client portfolio will allow SLS to expand its offerings to a new region and emerging industries,” SLS President Sarah Smith said. “ESI has a wonderful reputation, and SLS is going to build on that legacy.”

Smith said SLS will add all of ESI’s six employees to its team, bringing the company’s workforce to more than 40 professionals. Those employees will continue to operate out of the Beckley location.

“We’re excited to become a part of SLS,” said Roy Shrewsbury, who co-founded ESI with Richard Triggs. “We have more than three decades of experience, and SLS has been in the game for more than 40 years. That’s an immense amount of experience in engineering, surveying, and planning, and industries throughout the region will benefit.”

Since 1978, SLS has been providing the region’s most dependable surveying, engineering services, aerial mapping and environmental services – including aboveground storage tank inspections. In 2017, it unveiled a drone fleet that allowed companies to boost safety and efficiency for operations throughout the region.

For more information about SLS, visit www.SLSWV.com.