Community supports each other amidst flood cleanup

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Town of Richlands is working to clean up after massive floods swept through the community.

“Many people are displaced,” says Kim Farmer. “We are very fortunate… We’ve got a big mess to clean up, but he still has his home.”

Some homes saw up to five feet of water, ruining everything inside and rendering the property nearly a complete loss. Several community members came together to help their neighbors, but Aaron McGlothlin says they still need more.

“We need physical labor volunteers,” McGlothlin says. “It’s not an organized thing. We’re just down here trying to help folks.”

