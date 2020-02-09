Community supports each other amidst flood cleanup

By
Kassie Simmons
-

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Town of Richlands is working to clean up after massive floods swept through the community.

“Many people are displaced,” says Kim Farmer. “We are very fortunate… We’ve got a big mess to clean up, but he still has his home.”

Some homes saw up to five feet of water, ruining everything inside and rendering the property nearly a complete loss. Several community members came together to help their neighbors, but Aaron McGlothlin says they still need more.

“We need physical labor volunteers,” McGlothlin says. “It’s not an organized thing. We’re just down here trying to help folks.”

For the full report, watch the video.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.