Community Remembers Murdered Neighbor
By Kassie SimmonsMay 24, 2019, 20:56 pm
KINCAID, W.Va. (WOAY) – Kincaid will host its annual reunion this weekend and organizers plan to dedicate it to 1992 murder victim Dewey Edward Brown.
Brown, 72, was murdered at his workplace early in the morning on January 22, 1992. A month later, he succumbed to his injuries.
“We just couldn’t believe it,” reunion committee member Barbara Breeden said. “We never had anything like that before in that area, so this was all new to us and unexpected so now you have to start locking your doors.”
Brown was known for being kind-hearted man willing to help anyone. Breeden remembers him as the man who showed up to work at the local service station hours before his shift began so that kids would have a safe place to wait for the school bus.
The reunion is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The memorial service is at 1 p.m.
If you have any information about Eddie’s murder, call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867.
