Community Pushes for Local Dog Park
By Kassie SimmonsApr 17, 2019, 17:57 pm
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – Local dog owners are asking for the community’s support to establish a dog park in the Fayetteville area.
The Fayetteville Area Dog Park Intiative is inching closer to getting the park they’ve been hoping for, but they still have a ways to go. The group says they have the land, but they still need volunteers and donations to pull it off.
The park would have a basic layout consisting of two pens for large and small dogs. The vice president of the club said it’s something the area has needed for a long time.
“Our dogs need a place to run and get their energy out and also a place to socialize that is a safe space,” said Kelly Buchanan. “Dog socialization is very important in a dogs development. It teaches them to be nice to other dogs, how to play with other dogs and also how to treat strangers they might not know.”
The group is having a fundraising event at the Southside Junction Tap House on Monday night. Dogs are welcome and 15 percent of food sales will go towards building the park.
