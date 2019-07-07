Community Prayer Vigil To Be Held In Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A prayer vigil will be held in Beckley to honor Chris Cline’s family.

According to the Beckley Rotary Club, a community prayer vigil will be held in Beckley at 7:30 pm on Thursday, July 11, at the YMCA soccer field.

Everyone is invited to attend.

“Our prayers are with the family. Please share and join if you are able.

Community Prayer Vigil for all the victims of the horrible tragedy of the helicopter crash is scheduled for Thursday evening at 7:30 at YMCA Soccer Fields to honor them all. Can everyone please check to see if they will make this announcement at your individual churches this morning? Everyone is welcome. Contact Tammy Hancock Cline or Richard Jarrell for more information. Also continue to watch FB for more information. God bless all these families!!”