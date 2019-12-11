Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local News
Local News

Community members discuss concerns over Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre

Charistin ClarkBy Dec 10, 2019, 23:54 pm

23
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre has been closed for a couple weeks now, but the community is still wondering about the future of it.

Community members spoke up at tonight’s council meeting in Beckley about the concerns they have over the future of the Playhouse since the city has considered leasing it.

“As a community, I’ve talked to many other people and we’re very excited that the city is considering leasing the property. The only concern that’s really been brought up is the fact that basically being re-leased by the city may open the door to censorship to some of the art. There’s a lot of concern throughout the community that the arts will be censored because it is a city-owned property,” says concerned citizen Danielle Stewart.

Another concern the community has is how much the city could potentially lease the building for.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

