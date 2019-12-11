Community members discuss concerns over Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre has been closed for a couple weeks now, but the community is still wondering about the future of it.

Community members spoke up at tonight’s council meeting in Beckley about the concerns they have over the future of the Playhouse since the city has considered leasing it.

“As a community, I’ve talked to many other people and we’re very excited that the city is considering leasing the property. The only concern that’s really been brought up is the fact that basically being re-leased by the city may open the door to censorship to some of the art. There’s a lot of concern throughout the community that the arts will be censored because it is a city-owned property,” says concerned citizen Danielle Stewart.

Another concern the community has is how much the city could potentially lease the building for.