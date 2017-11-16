Community is Invited to Celebrate and Envision the Future in Downtown Princeton

Princeton, WV – There is a lot going on in downtown Princeton; much of it is behind the scenes and therefore, many are eager to get an inside scoop on the development.

Princeton Renaissance Project invites everyone in the community to join them on Thursday, November 16th at 6 p.m. at The Renaissance Theater for a Community Celebration and Conversation. The event is free of charge and will include live music and an array of sweet treats, punch and coffee by Coal Country Kandies, one of the newest business on Mercer Street. Guests will get an update on the theater, meet downtown merchants and hear about projects being developed such as a beekeeping store and a brewery. The community is encouraged to come meet new friends, give input and find out ways to get involved. The event will reflect upon and celebrate all that has happened up to this point and then, guests will get the first glance of the new look for the neighborhood. The community will then be invited to help envision the future for downtown Princeton. Community coach Eric Pories of the WV Community Development Hub will facilitate a special activity which will be documented in a creative way by artist Christopher Clark. The event is the beginning of a new chapter for downtown, and kicks off a phase of development supported by HubCap Communities of Achievement program, which will provide support and coaching to a team of leaders to help guide the next stage of development.

Organizers say they are excited to let the community know about all the wonderful things that are happening, and are eager to welcome new voices to the conversation and new faces to the renaissance. Everyone is welcome, they say; all that is required is a positive attitude.

For more information, call 304-320-8833.

Comments